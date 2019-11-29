Drug user now on the right track

A MAN with a four-page criminal history moved from Mackay to escape the drug scene, but before he left he was busted with knuckle dusters and a syringe.

Christopher Ian Skinner pleaded guilty to the offences in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 26.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police first noticed a white Audi on Bridge Rd at 4.15am on June 19 and spotted it in many suburbs throughout the night before intercepting it.

He said the defendant told police he was on his way to hospital as his female passenger was unwell.

Mr Platt said police were suspicious and during a search of the car found a syringe with residue in a backpack belonging to Skinner.

Skinner told police he used it months ago and had forgotten about it.

He was intercepted again on Nebo Rd at 12.45am on September 9, driving a Nissan Navara, and declared a knuckle duster under the driver's seat. He said it was not his, but he knew it was there.

Skinner was under a suspended sentence at the time of both intercepts for possessing drugs and failing to dispose of syringes.

The court was told he also had a previous conviction for possessing a taser.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Skinner had moved from Mackay to get away from associates and was now working in a Central Queensland mine as a machine operator and had been without drugs for two months.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said while Skinner had a bad record, which included trafficking drugs in 2010, she accepted he was now on the right track.

Ms Beckinsale ordered Skinner to serve three months in prison, activated two suspended sentences to run concurrently, and set immediate parole.