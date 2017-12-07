Drug user cops fine, drive ban

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

ANTHONY Floyd Choat walked out of Bundaberg Magistrates Court $1800 poorer after he pleaded guilty to eight offences, many drug related.

Choat, 29, pleaded to charges including the possession of dangerous drugs on September 19; having property suspected of use in a drug offence; possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of a restricted drug on October 14; drug driving (methylam- phetamine) on October 3, and driving unlicensed - demerit points suspended.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said officers on patrol saw Choat at 11.15pm using a torch light to look through a parked car and he became evasive and walked away when police spoke to him.

Senior Constable Blunt said 10 milligrams of Nandrolone (steroid) was in a container. Choat said he paid $500 for a vial to "help put on muscle". An uncapped syringe was found in the car console.

A search of a backpack found a glass pipe and scales. Choat told the officers he used the scales to weigh the methyl- amphetamine before smoking the drug.

At 11.40pm on October 3 police stopped him when driving. Choat admitted to having used methylamphetamine. His licence was also suspended at the time because of demerit points.

In another incident Choat, a tree lopper, was with four other people in a car at 8pm on October 14 when a police search of his bag found four capsules of the anticonvulsant drug Lyrica.

Choat saying he took the non-prescribed capsules "to calm himself down".

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Choat instructed the drugs were for personal use and Choat suffered Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Mr Maloy said Choat had taken up boxing and had not used drugs since being charged.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Choat a total of $1800 and disqualified his licence for six months and for three months, resulting in nine months off the road.