Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Drug that stops breast cancer’s spread now on PBS

by Jane Hansen
5th Jan 2020 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Women whose breast cancer has spread will no longer have to pay a fortune for a drug which prolongs their life after its listing on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Verzenio is a treatment for women with cancer that has metastasised which inhibits proteins that control how fast cells grow.

The proteins, called CDK4 and 6, become overactive in metastatic breast cancer, causing cells to grow and divide uncontrollably.

The drug will treat post-menopausal women with advanced hormone receptor positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer.

A new drug, which doubles the life expectancy of breast cancer sufferers, has been added to the PBS.
A new drug, which doubles the life expectancy of breast cancer sufferers, has been added to the PBS.

Patients had been paying up to $55,500 a year for Verzenio, but the listing on the PBS reduces the drug to $41 per script, or, for concessional patients, $6.60 per script.

MORE FROM JANE HANSEN:

Babies born with the help of triple-0 call takers

'Children will die': Meningococcal B vaccine rejected

Sydney oncologist Dr Fran Boyle said the drug could double the life expectancy for those with metastatic cancer.

"It is a tablet you add to your hormone blocking treatment to make it work better," Dr Boyle said.

"It is a super charger to the hormone blocking treatments we have been using.

"It improves the amount of time form women that the disease will be controlled and improve symptoms and will improve survival for women with metastatic breast cancer.

"On average it is about double the amount of time the disease is controlled, two years versus a year."

Verzenio joins Kisqali and Ibrance in the new class of drugs for metastatic hormonal cancer added to the PBS.

It is estimated more than 19,500 women and 160 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia in 2020. Australia now has a 91 per cent five-year survival rate but breast cancer still claims over 3000 lives a year.

More Stories

Show More
breast cancer breast cancer drug breast cancer treatment cdk4 cdk6 editors picks pbs verzenio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at Woodford Folk Festival.

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...