Drug tests for teen who stole woman's bank card

TEENAGER Kyle Jennewein was scoffing down a burger at McDonald's in Bundaberg when he decided to tuck into a woman's handbag.

The 62-year-old visitor from Rockhampton left her purse briefly unattended and Jennewein, 19, and a mate were quick to act.

Her bank card was stolen and Jennewein used payWave to go shopping.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Jennewein pleaded guilty to stealing, three counts of fraud, receiving tainted property, possessing of marijuana, having digital scales, possessing of a syringe and needle, and failing to safely dispose of a syringe and needle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Steven Bardini said the woman was seated in McDonald's at 9.20am on March 11 when she left her purse unattended.

When the woman returned she discovered her card, mobile phone and glasses were gone.

Sgt Bardini said CCTV showed Jennewein and a co-accused in the McDonald's dining area.

The stolen card was used at two stores and a newsagency to buy items including cigarettes.

Jennewein was arrested two weeks later after police saw him loitering.

Sgt Bardini said 32 marijuana seeds and other drug-related items were found in his bag.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Jennewein to 12 months supervised probation, to include urine drug tests and drug counselling.

A conviction was not recorded.