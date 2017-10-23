Drug suspect's bail is denied

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A $10,000 surety was not enough to secure bail for a man charged with drug trafficking.

Reece Adam Vaughan appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court before magistrate Belinda Merrin, charged with dozens of offences including 43 for drug supply; drug possession; possession of schedule 1 drugs; drug driving; and contravening an order about information necessary to access when stored electronically.

Police opposed his bail with prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland saying this was due to the serious nature and quantity of the charges, and because at the time of the new charges, Vaughan was on conditional liberty.

Snr Cnst Bland said police did not believe the $10,000 surety would help, or ensure he would stay in a resident- ial rehabilitation facility.

She said police did not believe that the amount of methamphetamine Vaughan was charged with was for personal use. Defence lawyer Mat Maloy acknowledged prospective bail conditions would be "onerous” on Vaughan's family in putting up the significant cash deposit, or that he only leave the house in company of family.

However, Mr Maloy said Vaughan's family was supportive and believed rehabilitation was the most effective way to help Vaughan.

He said there was a question about the lawful- ness of a police search of a car that then led to a search of Vaughan's mobile phone, that led to the charges.

Ms Merrin queried texts police say referred to Vaughan intending to send money to Western Australia.

She said Vaughan was already on a suspended sentence at the time of the new charges, and would be aware that if convicted he would go to jail.

However, his defence said Vaughan would not risk the finances or the reputation of those putting up the money.

Ms Merrinsaid that in July, during a search of his car, police allege metham- phetamine was found, and packaged in a way consistent with being sold in small quantities.

She said a phone analysis (in police facts) reveals he had been supplying metham- phetamine to people.

She said he had not been deterred by that police intercept and bought another mobile phone and is alleged to have continued to sell methamphetamine until September when charged with new offences.

She said also, Vaughan had previously failed to appear before court.

Saying that she was not satisfied he would comply with bail conditions, Ms Merrin refused bail.

Vaughan's matters were adjourned to late November.