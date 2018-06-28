Menu
Former plastering business owner Brenden Michael Manitzky was jailed for drug trafficking.
Drug running a bad idea for failed businessman

John Weekes
28th Jun 2018 6:15 AM
AN UNSUCCESSFUL businessman turned to the drug trade to support himself.

But Gracemere man Brenden Michael Manitzky's stint as a drug courier has led him to jail.

On Wednesday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Manitzky had a plastering business.

Justice Glenn Martin said after that business failed, Manitzky joined the illegal drug enterprise.

Manitzky was charged last year after police claimed to have found ice, marijuana and cocaine in a car he drove near Dululu.

He was sentenced for drug trafficking this week.

Justice Martin said Manitzky, 32, earned credit for entering an early guilty plea.

But the judge said Manitzky was a courier in a "substantial” drug enterprise.

"I accept that your motivation was financial and that you are not a drug addict.”

Manitzky was convicted and sentenced to four years' jail.

The jail sentence will be suspended after 16 months. -NewsRegional

