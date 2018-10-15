Drug-related text messages send Bundy man to court

A BUNDABERG man has escaped having a conviction recorded after his phone was seized for having drug-related messages on it.

Jackson John Cordwell pleaded guilty to one count of possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On August 26 Cordwell and a group of men were walking along Adelaide St in Brisbane when police drove past.

One of the men yelled "F---ing copper dogs” at officers, prompting them to pull over.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Cordwell was visibly under the influence of a substance and was unsteady on his feet. He was detained for a drug search, which came up empty.

When looking through his phone, police found messages which showed Cordwell asking someone for marijuana.

As a result, the mobile phone was seized.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said her client said he was not under the influence at the time of the incident and had simply been hungover.

She also said he was not the one who had yelled at officers.

Due to his lack of a criminal history, Cordwell was released on a $300 recognisance on the condition he remain on good behaviour the next three months.