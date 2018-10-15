Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN230818COURT1
Crime

Drug-related text messages send Bundy man to court

Sarah Steger
by
15th Oct 2018 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man has escaped having a conviction recorded after his phone was seized for having drug-related messages on it.

Jackson John Cordwell pleaded guilty to one count of possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On August 26 Cordwell and a group of men were walking along Adelaide St in Brisbane when police drove past.

One of the men yelled "F---ing copper dogs” at officers, prompting them to pull over.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Cordwell was visibly under the influence of a substance and was unsteady on his feet. He was detained for a drug search, which came up empty.

When looking through his phone, police found messages which showed Cordwell asking someone for marijuana.

As a result, the mobile phone was seized.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said her client said he was not under the influence at the time of the incident and had simply been hungover.

She also said he was not the one who had yelled at officers.

Due to his lack of a criminal history, Cordwell was released on a $300 recognisance on the condition he remain on good behaviour the next three months.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    premium_icon Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    Council News A BUNDABERG councillor has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a turn for the worse on Sunday.

    Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    premium_icon Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    Crime 28-year-old pleads guilty

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
    Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    premium_icon Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    Crime Driver busted on Bargara Rd

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    premium_icon Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    Crime Hefty fine for pot grower

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:37 AM

    Local Partners