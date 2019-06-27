Menu
Two days of police drug raids has seen three people arrested on drug charges across the Fraser Coast.
DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

Jessica Lamb
by
27th Jun 2019 12:58 PM
THREE people have been arrested after a two-day police sting targeting Fraser Coast drug offenders.

A 42-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested and charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of restricted items, possession of drug utensils and unlawful possession of weapon after a search warrant was executed on Monday.

It will be alleged that police attended an Urraween address about 3.40pm in relation to suspected drug materials and as a result located a marijuana plant and other drug utensils and ammunition and a rifle to which the man did not have a relevant weapons licence for.

The man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 11.

A search of a Harvey Rd property in Glenwood about 8.20am on Tuesday allegedly turned up drugs and weapons at the address.

A 52-year-old Glenwood man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils, unlawful possession of weapons and unlawful possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

The same day, another Glenwood address on Arbourfour Rd was searched about 9.35am where police allegedly found drugs and drug utensils

A 36-year-old Glenwood man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possession of items used in drug offences and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 23.

