Crime

Drug offender blames overdose for raspy voice

Ross Irby
by
18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A DRUG overdose caused a man to lose his voice.

When Michael Adam Tanusoski went before Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead guilty to possession of the dangerous drugs cocaine and heroin, his voice sounded raspy.

Tanusoski, 31, from Ipswich, then explained to the magistrate that a drug overdose had affected it permanently.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said police were called to a suspected drug overdose at a house on March 5.

Officers were handed a small bag that held white powder. The substance was later confirmed as 0.6g of cocaine. Another small bag held a brown substance, later confirmed as 0.7g of heroin.

Mr Ballard said Tanusoski made admissions to police that the powder substances were his.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the drug purity was not assessed, and he was eligible for drug assessment.

"My sister just died from cancer two months before. It was a bout of depression," Tanusoski told her. "And I've lost my voice permanently from an overdose."

Ms Pink said he had no prior criminal history, and had personally suffered some physical damage as a consequence.

She ordered he complete the drug session and placed him on a $500 good behaviour bond of four months.

No conviction was recorded
 

