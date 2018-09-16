Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$30m drug cartel’s kiwi mule deported

by Patrick Billings
16th Sep 2018 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Queensland criminals, including a drug mule who helped a cartel import 2.8 tonnes of cannabis, have been deported from Australia.

New Zealand boat builder Duarne Eruera Glenn Kingi, 39, was jailed in 2016 over his role in a $30 million dope ring.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking in 2013 as part of a sophisticated Gold Coast drug cartel which smuggled cannabis from Victoria aboard planes.

Kingi was given a five-year sentence to be suspended after two years for smuggling 204kg of cannabis on nine flights and also dealing ice.

Also booted from the Sunshine State was Apirana Rexton Herbert, 33, who served time for a brutal road rage attack which broke his victim's hip.

In July 2014 on the Sunshine Coast, Herbert punched, kicked and stomped the man more than 30 times. The Kiwi, who had a history of unprovoked violence and drug trafficking, was jailed for more than three years.

It's understood Kingi and Herbert were removed from Brisbane in what is known as prisoner-to-plane processing this week.

A UK national jailed for child pornography was also deported.

Australian Border Force is understood to have removed 12 foreign nationals for serious crimes in total.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said these people were not wanted in Australia

"We've removed almost 4000 criminals from our country by cancelling their visas," he told The Courier-Mail.

"We don't want people like this living in our communities."

crime deportation drugs gold coast new zealand

Top Stories

    TRIBUTES FLOW: 1500 descend on netball courts to pay respect

    premium_icon TRIBUTES FLOW: 1500 descend on netball courts to pay respect

    News MORE than 1500 Queensland primary school netball players, officials, organisers and parents stood in silence this morning.

    Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    premium_icon Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    News Strawberry growers implore customers to stick to their product

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Property 42a Branyan St is an impressive home

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Offbeat 9 throw hat in ring to take on a volunteer role to promote region

    Local Partners