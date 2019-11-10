Drug lord’s kinky prison stash revealed

Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was a neat freak who loved sex toys, fancy bathrooms and cartoons ridiculing America, according to agents who tracked him.

In a new book, two agents from the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) also claim to have found letters "from mothers offering up their daughters for sex with the drug lord", according to the New York Post.

Agents Steve Murphy and Javier F. Peña sorted through many personal items Escobar left behind when he escaped from a luxury jail he'd built for himself in the early 1990s after agreeing to a five-year jail term.

In their new book Manhunters: How We Took Down Pablo Escobar, they said the prison at Medellin was a country club filled with luxury items, such as state-of-the-art televisions, refrigerators and stereo equipment".

Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Picture: Supplied

They also discovered that Escobar - who slaughtered an estimated 15,000 people and was once worth AU $60 billion - prayed to a ceramic Virgin Mary clutching a baby Jesus in her arms seeking her protection and blessing.

"Escobar never slept in the same place for more than two consecutive nights. That included his own prison 'cell', " retired Agent Pena wrote in the book.

"He used the nearby cottages for parties and alternated sleeping in each of them. They were all beautifully appointed, with planters, hanging baskets and luxurious upholstery and drapes. "One of them had a bathroom built like a bunker, with reinforced cement walls that must have been more than 3 feet thick.

"Escobar had a thing about clean and well-proportioned bathrooms, and each time we raided a safe house that Escobar used, we always found a curiously sparkling bathroom with brand-new fixtures."

US DEA agents Steve Murphy (left) and Javier Pena. Picture: Toby Zerna

The agents also found "volumes on how to take care of homing pigeons. Several pigeon coops were located throughout the prison, including outside of Escobar's cell. The pigeons were used to deliver messages to various Escobar associates and members of the cartel."

More personal items were discovered in the kingpin's office at the prison known as La Catedral (The Cathedral).

There, the agents and police came across "lace negligees and sex toys, including vibrators, all neatly arranged in a closet. In Escobar's correspondence files, which were surprisingly neat and methodically organised, he kept all the threatening notes from his enemies," says Peña in the book.

"We also found letters from mothers offering up their daughters for sex with the drug lord."

Escobar also had small figures of Colombian National Police officers, which Escobar owned "as a joke to show that he owned the police as well as the entire Colombian government," Agent Murphy told The Post.

Five months after his escape, Colombian authorities tracked Escobar him down and local police killed the drug lord in a shootout.

Steve Murphy (left) and Javier Pena were instrumental in taking down Escobar. Picture: Toby Zernaare

The two agents survived their time in Colombia - despite each having a AU$440,000 bounty on their heads - and their work formed the basis of the hit Netflix show Narcos.

Looking back, Agent Murphy still can't believe they lived. More than 400 Colombian police were killed during the 16 months of their search, "murdered by Escobar's henchmen".

Pablo Escobar in his mug shot. Picture: Supplied

Pablo Escobar contributed to the building of more than 800 soccer fields. Picture: Supplied



Writing from the safety of retirement, Agent Murphy, now 62, remains dazed by his encounter with Escobar.

"Did we really do this? Was it really over?" he writes. "It felt like a dream."

- Manhunters: How We Took Down Pablo Escobar(St Martin's Press) will be out this week.