Drug link not ruled out in Norville stabbing

MURDER-ACCUSED: Joel Nathan Blasco, 29, was not required to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. Facebook

JOEL Nathan Blasco will remain in custody until at least January after he was charged with the weekend murder of a 38-year-old Bundaberg North man.

Mr Blasco's matter was briefly mentioned in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, before being adjourned to January 17.

There, defence lawyer Matt Maloy appeared on behalf of the 29-year-old defendant, who remained in custody for the duration of the matter.

Mr Blasco's murder charge arose after a 38-year-old-man was fatally stabbed at a park, only metres from Norville State School, on Saturday night.

Police will allege two men got into a fight about 9pm when one of them was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The man collapsed on a park bench and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bundaberg Hospital.

Mr Blasco was found by police later that night, when he was arrested and charged.

He will not need to appear at the next mention of his matter in 2019 either.

Today Wide Bay Burnett Crime and Support Services detective Acting Inspector Wade Lee said new details into the investigation had revealed a number of people who'd known the victim and were at the park the night of the stabbing had tried to revive the 38-year-old before paramedics arrived.

He also confirmed the accused and victim had known each other before the incident, and that police "we're still trying to drill down on what their actual association (was)".

When asked whether the incident was linked to drugs, Inspector Lee said they hadn't yet ruled out the possibility of a connection.

"Every avenue of investigation is still on the table so we are looking at whether it is involved around drug activity - we're still looking at everything," he said.

Police are asking any witnesses of the stabbing near Branyan and Enterprise Sts on Saturday night to contact police.

"We're appealing for anyone who would have had any dash cam footage that would have been in the area to come forward and assist us with inquiries," Inspector Lee said.

"The streets of Branyan and Enterprise are main thoroughfares so the chances are reasonable if there was someone with dash cam they may well have seen movement at the address."

A pathology examination of the victim's body is expected in coming days.