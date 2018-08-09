Drug kingpin Tony Mokbel’s sprawling property empire
A DECADE ago, as he battled to stay free, Tony Mokbel moaned that he had only $45 to his name.
It was hard to reconcile the sob story with the incredible wealth authorities had linked to the prolific drug dealer's operation in the years previous, including a property at Noosa.
The seizure of at least 60 properties, a fleet of luxury vehicles and motorcycles had exposed the incredible extent of the wealth he had accumulated, or helped others amass.
Then there were the racehorse, jewellery and millions in cold, hard cash which police later recovered.
At the height of his powers, the Ferrari-driving former pizza-maker and his associates appeared to own half of the inner-northern suburbs.
Not bad for a bloke who dropped out of school aged 15.
Mokbel is now doing a 22-year prison sentence.
Investigators have always suspected there are more assets and cash tucked away they were never able to reach.
This is a list of the properties and other assets frozen by police after a painstaking examination of his activities.
They were suspected of being controlled by Mokbel or members of his sprawling criminal empire.
The Mokbel property empire
Forbes-Moranding Rd, Kilmore
Virginia Court, Bulleen
Pelican Grove, Noosa
Parker St, Templestowe
Grandview Parade, Pascoe Vale South
Red Lion Hotel, Kilmore
Boronia Rd, Boronia
The Grove, Coburg
Two properties in Florence St, Brunswick
Downs St, Brunswick
Quinns Rd, Kilmore
Holmes St, Brunswick
Johnston St, Port Melbourne
Nicholson St, Coburg
Two properties in Belgrave St, Coburg
Canberra St, Brunswick
O'Hea St, Pascoe Vale South
Glenside St, Avondale Heights
Two properties in Mary St, Essendon
Edmonds Court, Avondale Heights
Rimcross Avenue, Avondale Heights
Riviera Rd, Avondale Heights
Several properties in Kambrook Rd, Caulfield North
Glenora Avenue, Coburg
Park Rd, Donvale
Rene St, Preston
Dean St, Preston
Dromana Parade, Safety Beach
Glenvale Rd, Ringwood North
Annan Place, Templestowe
Paradise Island, Surfers Paradise
Linda Avenue, Box Hill North
Two properties in Sussex St, Pascoe Vale
Norman St, Coburg
Multiple properties in Sydney Rd, Brunswick
Falconer Rd, Park Orchards
Three properties in Huntingdale Rd, Huntingdale
Two in Derril Rd, Portland
Dry Creek Rd, Bonnie Doon
Church Rd, Doncaster
Elizabeth St, Doncaster East
Dods St, Brunswick
Moray St, Fawkner
Moore St, Coburg
Carbine Court, New Gisborne
McMahons Rd, Coburg North
Gloucester Way, Epping
Tennyson St, Moonee Ponds
Fetlock Drive, Truganina
Karingal Drive, Greensborough
Hogan St, Fawkner
Gordon St, Coburg
MOKBEL'S OTHER LUXURIES
$336,000 found in a search at a Parkdale house.
2000 Mercedes Benz
Ferrari Roadster
2005 Ducati 999S
Scarface memorabilia set
2003 Harley-Davidson FXD
1975 Harley-Davidson
Pillar of Hercules
2004 BMW 325 CI Tourer
18ct Jager Le Coulter men's dress watch