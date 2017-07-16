Drug driving with kids

Mason, aged in his 20s, pleaded guilty to driving with methylamphetamine in his system on May 18 and July 8.

ICE was the fuel of choice for Jason Mason, who police busted twice for drug driving.

Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Mason told police he was on meth both times.

The second time he had two children in his car.

"I done the wrong thing ... I've taken steps to help with my drug problem,” Mason said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he had done the wrong thing by using ice while already waiting for court on the first charge. She fined him $900 and banned his licence for three months.