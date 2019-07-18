DRUG DRIVERS: Goodwood Rd police blitz stats revealed

Police carry out their operation on Goodwood Rd.

BUNDABERG police have been hard at work for the past two days.

Officers have spent two days targeting the Fatal 5 in the region, carrying out RBTs on Goodwood Rd today.

The Fatal 5 are:

Speeding

Driving under the influence of substances (drugs and/or alcohol)

Not wearing a seatbelt

Driving while fatigued

Driving while distracted (including mobile devices)

The statistics from the operation on Goodwood today are as follows (NTA - to appear in court):

1462 x RBTs

1 x NTA BAC

3 x NTA unlicensed (1 x forfeiture)

1 x NTA stealing

9 x NTA positive drug tests

6 x defects

1 x licensing offence

2 x unregistered vehicle

1 x unregistered trailer

Total for the two-day operation: