Police carry out their operation on Goodwood Rd.
Police carry out their operation on Goodwood Rd.
Crime

DRUG DRIVERS: Goodwood Rd police blitz stats revealed

Crystal Jones
by
18th Jul 2019 3:49 PM
BUNDABERG police have been hard at work for the past two days.

Officers have spent two days targeting the Fatal 5 in the region, carrying out RBTs on Goodwood Rd today.

The Fatal 5 are:

  • Speeding
  • Driving under the influence of substances (drugs and/or alcohol)
  • Not wearing a seatbelt
  • Driving while fatigued
  • Driving while distracted (including mobile devices)

The statistics from the operation on Goodwood today are as follows (NTA - to appear in court):

  • 1462 x RBTs
  • 1 x NTA BAC
  • 3 x NTA unlicensed (1 x forfeiture)
  • 1 x NTA stealing
  • 9 x NTA positive drug tests
  • 6 x defects
  • 1 x licensing offence
  • 2 x unregistered vehicle
  • 1 x unregistered trailer

Total for the two-day operation:

  • 2713 x RBT
  • 4 x NTA unlicenced
  • 4 x NTA stealing
  • 14 x NTA positive drug tests
  • 20 x TINS (unregistered, uninsured, recently expired D/L, defective and learner unaccompanied, 6 x defects, 1 x licensing offence, 2 x unregistered vehicle, 1 x unregistered trailer).
