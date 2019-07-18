DRUG DRIVERS: Goodwood Rd police blitz stats revealed
BUNDABERG police have been hard at work for the past two days.
Officers have spent two days targeting the Fatal 5 in the region, carrying out RBTs on Goodwood Rd today.
The Fatal 5 are:
- Speeding
- Driving under the influence of substances (drugs and/or alcohol)
- Not wearing a seatbelt
- Driving while fatigued
- Driving while distracted (including mobile devices)
The statistics from the operation on Goodwood today are as follows (NTA - to appear in court):
- 1462 x RBTs
- 1 x NTA BAC
- 3 x NTA unlicensed (1 x forfeiture)
- 1 x NTA stealing
- 9 x NTA positive drug tests
- 6 x defects
- 1 x licensing offence
- 2 x unregistered vehicle
- 1 x unregistered trailer
Total for the two-day operation:
- 2713 x RBT
- 4 x NTA unlicenced
- 4 x NTA stealing
- 14 x NTA positive drug tests
- 20 x TINS (unregistered, uninsured, recently expired D/L, defective and learner unaccompanied, 6 x defects, 1 x licensing offence, 2 x unregistered vehicle, 1 x unregistered trailer).