Drug driver walks free over 100km/h head-on crash

AS DRUG driver Ashley James Briscoe approached him head-on at a speed of about 100km/h, one innocent man's life was about to change forever in the worst imaginable way.

In the hour following the horror collision at Susan River, the 66-year-old victim was trapped inside the wreck of his car as firefighters worked to free him.

The victim was left with all but two of his ribs fractured, a court has heard.

He also suffered a broken nose, a shattered scapula and had extensive lacerations to his entire body.

The crash brought traffic on Maryborough Hervey Rd to a standstill on March 28, with cars banked up for several kilometres during school pick-up time.

The drug driver responsible for the harrowing crash walked away from the scene unharmed.

Briscoe, 31, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to drug driving, and just as he did on that fateful day at Susan River - he walked free.

After hearing of the devastating impact the event had on an innocent man, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge was surprised Briscoe was not facing a more severe charge.

Briscoe was given a jail sentence, but it was wholly suspended.

The court heard earlier this year on March 28 about 4pm, Briscoe veered to the wrong side of the road near a bend on the main road between Hervey Bay and Maryborough and collided with an oncoming car.

The force of the collision launched the victim's car into a nearby paddock, rolling multiple times before coming to a standstill.

Briscoe had taken the drug ice in the days leading up to the crash, and chose to drive because he did "not feel under the influence".

The court heard this wasn't the first time Briscoe had been caught drug driving, but defence lawyer Daniel Ould said the severe consequences of the event was the wake-up call he needed to get off drugs.

"He has made changes to his life since," Mr Ould said.

"He is very regretful, and remorseful."

Since the notorious incident, Briscoe has lost his job as a labourer.

Briscoe was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended for an operational period of two years.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.