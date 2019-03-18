Drug driver spends week in jail, weapons found in vehicle

RELEASED: Trent Andrew Christensen was granted immediate parole after spending seven days in custody.

BUNDABERG father Trent Andrew Christensen has been released from custody after spending seven days behind bars for committing some 11 offences.

Christensen was detained last week after he failed to keep in contact with his lawyer Nick Larter.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Christensen was located by police and a search of his vehicle was conducted.

"Police located a marine flare in the driver's door and that had been covered with black electrical tape,” Snr Const Bland said.

"The defendant admitted that the flare was his and he had it in his vehicle for his own protection as he had been the victim of a vehicle steal in the past.

"During the search police also located a green can of anti-personal gas, mace, which was secreted under the centre console.

"The defendant admitted to purchasing that on the internet but stated he didn't know it was an offence to have that.

"And during the search of that person police located a knife in the defendant's vehicle,” Snr Const Bland said.

The weighted end of a pool cue was also found in the vehicle and when asked where the other half was, Christensen said he had left it at a mate's place.

Also located in the vehicle were two metal marijuana pipes concealed in a lipstick case and a police radar.

On July 27, Christensen was intercepted at 10.44pm and returned a positive drug certificate, finding the presence of marijuana, MDMA and methyl amphetamine in his system.

On August 30, the defendant was again intercepted at 4.30pm where he again returned a positive result for marijuana and methyl amphetamine.

The court then heard that on October 18 Christensen attempted to conceal and steal a portable industrial light, an LED light and a tube of super glue from Bunnings valued at $96.10 by placing the items down his pants.

On March 3 at 7.20pm the defendant was intercepted by police on a motorcycle after his licence had been suspended.

Mr Larter said his 36-year-old client, who plead guilty from the dock, had previously been a tradesman for 18 years and had worked his whole adult life.

Mr Larter argued the science of how long drugs can affect a person's ability to operate a motor vehicle but Magistrate Gary Finger suggested otherwise.

"You can't drive with drugs in your system and if you do, you'll pay the penalty,” Mr Finger said to Christensen.

"And you can't have these weapons driving around.”

Christensen was fined a total $2350, disqualified from driving for 19 months and sentenced to seven days in prison for immediate parole.