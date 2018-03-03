Drug driver says she may have fallen asleep at the wheel

"I'M HOPING not to be back here, trust me,” a remorseful Sarah Jane Ford has told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The 31-year-old Bundaberg woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Mt Perry Rd on October 31.

When police arrived at the scene Ford told them she may have briefly fallen asleep behind the wheel after smoking marijuana earlier.

The crash did nothing to deter Ford when, on January 10, she was stopped by police along Walker St, Bundaberg, and tests showed she had marijuana in her system.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said she admitted to police she had smoked a bong earlier and had 27.6g of pot in her car.

Ford pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one count of drug possession.

She was fined a total of $400 and lost her licence for two months.

She was also placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for a period of four months.

"I accept you're remorseful,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Ford in court.

"Hopefully you leave the drug use behind and therefore won't be back here before the court.”