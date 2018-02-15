Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug driver in court

Desmond John Rowbotham admitted to smoking a joint.
Desmond John Rowbotham admitted to smoking a joint.

DRUG driver Desmond John Rowbotham was nervous when he appeared before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

On December 8 about 9.40pm police pulled Rowbotham over along Heaps St.

He admitted to police he had smoked a joint almost a week before.

Tests later showed he had marijuana in his system.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted Rowbotham's nervousness.

"Stand up Mr Rowbotham, you're a little nervous, are you?” she asked.

Rowbotham nodded.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $350 and lost his licence for a month.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Why Bundy feels like it's in a pressure cooker

Why Bundy feels like it's in a pressure cooker

THE mercury will remain high this weekend and swimming at the region's beaches will be a bit rougher than usual.

Cadbury recalling sold-out Caramilk blocks

PRODUCT RECALL: Plastic pieces have been found in some Caramilk products.

Plastic found in product flying off shelves

How Ken O'Dowd fits in to the Joyce saga

LESS STRESS: Senator Barnaby Joyce and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in Central Queensland during easier times.

Ken O'Dowd told to 'audition' during Question Time

Nowhere to hide from law for man found with meth

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Man, 35, released on parole

Local Partners