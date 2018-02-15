Drug driver in court

DRUG driver Desmond John Rowbotham was nervous when he appeared before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

On December 8 about 9.40pm police pulled Rowbotham over along Heaps St.

He admitted to police he had smoked a joint almost a week before.

Tests later showed he had marijuana in his system.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted Rowbotham's nervousness.

"Stand up Mr Rowbotham, you're a little nervous, are you?” she asked.

Rowbotham nodded.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $350 and lost his licence for a month.