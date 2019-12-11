Menu
Jason Arthur Mahon. Picture: Contributed.
Drug driver charged for a third time

Rhylea Millar
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG Magistrate has reprimanded a reoffending drug driver.

Jason Arthur Mahon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Police found Mahon pulled over at the Burnett Creek rest area on the Bruce Highway on October 12.

A drug test was conducted by police and a positive reading revealed drugs including methamphetamine and THC were present in Mahon’s saliva, while he was driving the vehicle.

The court heard that Mahon was also convicted for drug related offences in 2015 and 2016, where he received a fine and was disqualified from driving.

Mahon said he thought the drugs would be out of his system as it happened “three or four days” later.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney warned Mahon, saying “you might want to rethink your lifestyle.”

Mahon responded “My car is at home at the moment.”

“Your lifestyle in terms of drug taking is what I’m referring to,” Mr Moloney said.

Mahon was fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for the duration of six months.

