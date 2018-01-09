Drug dealer who targeted Qld miners walks free from court

A WOMAN involved in the sale of a drug targeting miners across Queensland has walked free from court, hugging her mother and crying.

Sales person and warehouse manager Selena Suzanne Bloomfield was among 15 people charged over the distribution and sale of synthetic marijuana through five Love Heart adult novelty stores across Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Mackay.

The drug was sold as a Godfather or Full Moon "tea" and marketed as "undetectable in drug tests" to mine workers.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court a short time ago to trafficking drugs where she received a suspended two-year jail term.

Judge Deborah Richards said the Love Heart stores sold about $350,000 worth of the product over three months. The drug mimics the effects of marijuana when consumed, usually by smoking.

Judge Richards said about $30,000 of sales were through the Toowoomba store but Bloomfield did not gain financially other than drawing her normal weekly wage of about $769.

The Love Heart business owner, his state manager and 11 others will face court over the coming months.

Judge Richards said Bloomfield was involved in selling the drug in Toowoomba but she also helped packing and supplying the drugs to four other stores.

Defence barrister Isaac Munsie said Bloomfield was just an employee doing her job whose only mistake was believing her boss when he told her she was not breaking the law.

"She says she should not have taken the legal advice from her employer - she didn't profit at all."

Mr Munsie conceded Bloomfield played a key role in the packaging of the product for distribution to the other stores but again she believed she was acting within the bounds of the law.

"There was a huge turnover," he said.

"She understood the items that were being prepared in Toowoomba were meeting workplace guidelines."

Mr Munsie said his client's involvement in the drug ring ended her long-term relationship but she had taken major steps to better her life including going to university.

"As soon as she was charged she went to work at a shoe store," Mr Munsie said.

"She hasn't sat on her hands she has moved on.

"She is now studying at USQ and is looking at entering psychology or science.

"She's done everything she can to move forward."

In releasing Bloomfield on a suspended two-year jail sentence, Judge Richards said it was clear Bloomfield's role was not significant.

"You were an employee and nothing more," Judge Richards said.

