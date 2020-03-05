Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 60 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        premium_icon NAMED: 60 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        News A TOTAL of 60 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        The publican challenging Barnes for the voice of Bargara

        premium_icon The publican challenging Barnes for the voice of Bargara

        News MEET the political newcomer aiming to represent Bargara in the Bundaberg Regional...

        Councillors to receive funding if Blackburn is elected mayor

        premium_icon Councillors to receive funding if Blackburn is elected mayor

        News BUNDABERG mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has announced councillors will receive...

        Mayoral candidates make sealing Batchlers Rd a priority

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates make sealing Batchlers Rd a priority

        News Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey wants to upgrade Batchlers Rd.