'Drug cesspit' Magistrate leaves court

SHE'S the Magistrate who labelled Queensland regional towns drug cesspits but Deborah Vasta has heard her last case in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Ms Vasta will move to Cleveland Magistrates Court from today and while a permanent replacement for her position in Ipswich is yet to be named, acting magistrates are set to fill in until an appointment is made.

Ms Vasta was known in Ipswich for labelling Bundaberg and Hervey Bay "drug cesspits" during a defendant's sentencing in August last year.

Ms Vasta was the youngest person admitted to the bar in Queensland at 21 and appeared on both sides of the bar table: prosecution and defence during her background in law.