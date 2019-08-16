Menu
Two people have received multiple drug charges after Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant at a Bundaberg North address.
Crime

DRUG BUST: Man, teen charged after police search home

Geordi Offord
by
16th Aug 2019 10:36 AM
BUNDABERG CIB detectives have charged two people with drug offences after executing a search at a Bundaberg North address yesterday.

Police found several items including clip-seal bags containing methylamphetamine, used glass pipes, syringes, marijuana, smoking utensils, digital scales, a flick-bladed knife and shotgun ammunition at the property.

As a result a 23-year-old man from Bundaberg North was charged with two count of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing items used in connection with dangerous drugs and possessing a weapon.

An 18-year-old woman from Gracemere was also charged with with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils, fail to dispose of syringe, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possessing explosives.

Det Snr Sgt Michael Bishop, officer in charge of Bundaberg CIB said the Queensland Police Service, was committed to bringing people involved in the drug trade to justice.

"Those committing crime can expect to be caught unless they change their behaviour," he said.

"I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs, in our community to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously."

The man from Bundaberg North is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 9.

The woman from Gracemere is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9.

