DRUG BUST: Police arrest 35 over ice distribution

POLICE arrested and charged 35 people on 160 drug and firearm charges as part of an operation targeting the supply and distribution of methylamphetamine in the Toowoomba region.

Starting midway through last year, the combined operations involved local police and State Crime Command investigators and culminated in 36 search warrants being issued at properties across Toowoomba on February 7 and 8.

During the searches 15 illegal firearms were seized, including two handguns, seven long-arm rifles and a shortened shotgun along with 175 grams of ice with an approximate street value of $27,000.

Further items seized included knuckledusters, silencers, a pistol crossbow, cash, a Mazda utility and various quantities of LSD, steroids and cannabis.

To date Operations Holt and Instance have resulted in 35 arrests for drug trafficking and firearm offences.

Detective Inspector Troy Pukallus of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the intelligence-led operations highlighted how State Crime Command investigators and local police, with community support, are united in combating the use and supply of ice in regional areas.

"Firearms in the wrong hands and dangerous drugs like ice can have a devastating impact and we're pleased with the results of these successful operations in removing these serious threats from the community," Detective Pukallus said.

"We appreciate the community's assistance in helping us disrupt and dismantle the local drug trade and we also want to remind licensed firearm owners to ensure their guns are properly secured as required."

Those charged included a 29-year-old Centenary Heights man and a 26-year-old Harlaxton woman due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today and tomorrow, charged with drug trafficking and a number of other drug related offences.

All 35 charged are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Investigations remain ongoing.