Drug baron’s ice death in hotel room

A SYDNEY drug baron who spent time in jail for conspiring to import $225 million worth of hashish 25 years ago has been found dead in a city hotel room.

It's understood Victor Thomas Spink's body was discovered about 12.30am on Monday. It's believed he died from an overdose of the drug ice.

NSW Police on Wednesday confirmed they were investigating the death of a 76-year-old man at a Sydney CBD hotel but he had yet to be formally identified.

Dead in hotel room... Victor Spink. Picture: Facebook

"The death does not appear to be suspicious," a spokesman told AAP.

Spink is said to have sold his Vaulcluse for $4.9million 10 months ago while rooms at the well-known George Street hotel can be booked for as little as $79 a night.

Spink was sentenced to at least six-and-a-half years behind bars in 1996 after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to import a commercial quantity of cannabis resin.

Judge Reg Blanche told NSW District Court that a boat had left the United Arab Emirates in June 1994 and near Pakistan onloaded about 15 tonnes of cannabis resin.

Spink’s body was found inside a room inside this hotel near Central station.

Two months later, five tonnes of the resin was loaded onto another boat which eventually went to Hervey Bay in Queensland.

That cargo was seized by Australian Federal Police and the Customs Service.

A "dear friend" of the former company director - who described himself on social media as a "lost soul" - on Monday posted a tribute to Spink on Facebook.

"May (he) in Rest In Peace, I will miss him!" she wrote.