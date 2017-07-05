Drug arrests on a high: national report

There have been 437 drug offences in Bundaberg this year so far.

LAW enforcement and intelligence agencies are arresting more criminals and seizing more illicit drugs than ever before, according to a new report by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the release of the Illicit Drug Data Report 2015-16, which provides government, law enforcement and stakeholders with a national picture of Australia's illicit drug market.

"The report revealed that national illicit drug seizures increased by nine per cent to 115,421 and arrests increased by 15.4% to a record 154,538 arrests in 2015-16 compared to the previous year," Mr Pitt said.

"Over the past decade the number of illicit drug seizures has increased by 84%, the weight of illicit drugs seized nationally has increased by more than 75 per cent, and the number of arrests has increased by 87%.

"Illicit drug use continues to have a negative effect on Hinkler individuals, families and the wider community. You just have to watch local media reports to see the damage it's doing.

"The report also showed that Queensland accounts for the highest proportion of national clandestine laboratory detections (40.7%), despite the number of clandestine laboratories detected nationally decreasing."

Drug offences in Bundaberg jumped from 874 in 2015 to 1091 last year according to Queensland Police.

This year so far there have been 437 offences.

Queensland also has the greatest proportion of:

- national amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) arrests (26.3%)

- national cannabis arrests (31.8%)

- national steroid arrests (54.4%)

- the weight of hallucinogens seized nationally (45.9%)

- national hallucinogen arrests (42.1%)

