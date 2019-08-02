Drug-accused obstetrician grounded by court

Dr Ash Hanafy was to be part of a surgical team that would perform a womb transplant on a mother and daughter in Sweden.

Dr Ash Hanafy was to be part of a surgical team that would perform a womb transplant on a mother and daughter in Sweden.

A TOP Gold Coast obstetrician accused of stashing drugs, including magic mushrooms, ice and cannabis at his home has failed in his bid to get his passport back so that he can jet off to holiday in New York and Sweden.

Egyptian-born Ashraf Mohammed Hanafy, 57, from Reedy Creek, applied to the Supreme Court earlier this month to travel to New York to visit his sister for emotional support, and to Sweden to take part in work with a uterus transplant team.

On July 24, Justice James Douglas refused Hanafy's bid to have his passport returned and be allowed to travel overseas, however he left open the possibility of future travel, granting the Director of Public Prosecutions the power to decide if it will allow Hanafy to travel overseas or interstate.

Hanafy, who formerly ­delivered babies while he worked at John Flynn Hospital and was an associate professor at Bond University, also told the court he wanted to travel interstate by plane to discuss employment opportunities.

However this could be hampered by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency's suspension of his medical registration.

Ashkan Mohamed Hanafy leaves Southport Magistrates Court.

His bail conditions don't ban him from going interstate, but domestic plane travel may not be possible because he is banned from approaching international points of departure.

If he plans to travel, he must now apply to the DPP.

It was the second time Hanafy's bid to travel to the US and Europe was refused, after earlier failing to convince the Southport Magistrates Court on July 2.

Hanafy, who moved to Australia in 1991, surrendered his passport when he was bailed on seven charges, including four of drug possession, possession of scales, needles and a glass pipe. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

He was arrested on June 15 after police allegedly found 9.76g of ice, and 136g of cannabis in the living room of his Reedy Creek home, along with 27.5 ecstasy tablets and 8g of hallucinogenic mushrooms in his bedroom, according to the police brief filed in court.

The raid followed a roadside drug test where he allegedly tested positive for ice.

Hanafy is due back in Southport Magistrates Court on September 24.