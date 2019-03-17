DROUGHT'S OVER: The Waves win the title

THREE-PEAT: The Waves cricket team celebrates winning the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association final after beating Brothers. Team - Michael Loader (top left), Jayden Larsen, Sean Stuchbery, Ryan Norton, Vince Differ, Tim McIntosh, Brendon Schultz (bottom left), Chris Duff, Luke Owen, Cameron Henry, Mitch Waters and Brendan Grills.

THREE-PEAT: The Waves cricket team celebrates winning the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association final after beating Brothers. Team - Michael Loader (top left), Jayden Larsen, Sean Stuchbery, Ryan Norton, Vince Differ, Tim McIntosh, Brendon Schultz (bottom left), Chris Duff, Luke Owen, Cameron Henry, Mitch Waters and Brendan Grills. Shane Jones

CRICKET: The Bundaberg Cricket Association season ended in the perfect way for The Waves yesterday afternoon.

The side completed a hat-trick of wins in division 1, winning the premiership to add to the NewsMail Cup and T20, by 48 runs over Brothers.

The Waves were sent in to bat and made 263 before bowling out Brothers for 215 in reply.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Openers Sean Stuchbery and Michael Loader set up the win with a 97-run stand with Stuchbery making 74 and Loader 37.

Both were joined by Brendon Schultz (33) and Tim McIntosh (46) in making more than 20 for the team as The Waves set the formidable total.

Brothers in reply started well and were 1/100 with Adam Harber (42) and Simon Kelly (50) guiding the Brethren towards the target.

But The Waves spinners Chris Duff and Stuchbery had the final say, taking seven wickets between them to bowl The Waves to the win.

The premiership is the first for The Waves since defeating Brothers to claim the 2013/14 title. More in the NewsMail tomorrow.