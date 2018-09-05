IT was drought relief straight from the heart and now the young girl behind the generous gift has been found.

On August 29 the Advocate featured the beaming face of young Zia Guyett from Yarrowyck, west of Armidale, with her gift featuring a tag that read: 'hello, this is a gift for you from Adelaide Robinson, 7-years-old from Coffs Harbour'.

Accompanying the photo was a plea from Zia's father to locate Adelaide so the family could thank her for the gift, which was just perfect for the Disney princess fan.

"It suited her to a tee. We couldn't have chosen better for her if we tried, and we really just want to say thank you," Zia's father Steve explained.

PERFECT GIFT: Zia Guyett with the Disney Princes card game with a card that reads 'Hello, a gift for you from Adelaide Robinson 7-years-old from Coffs Harbour'. Contributed

The story was shared far and wide and Adelaide was soon located and as her mother Candice explains, the Disney Princess card game had been one of her favourite toys.

"Adelaide was staying with my Mum in Grafton who was packing up items for the drought appeal being organised there. Adelaide said she wished there was something she could do to help. They had a talk about the drought and what it all means, and Adelaide decided the way she could help was by sending something over for a child that had bought her a lot of joy.

"The Princess cards had been a favourite of hers that stayed at my Mum's for her to play with there. She would spend hours playing them with the family. Her idea was by sending out her favourite toy, that has brought her so much joy, that maybe whoever got it may feel the same when they play with them."

The seven-year-old attends Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour and was delighted to see the article in the Advocate and to know her gift has brought happiness to another child whose entire family is suffering the impacts of drought.

"This has all been very unexpected for us. We knew nothing about any of it, not even the package until it hit the news. Adelaide said it made her very happy in her heart when she saw the article to know that it has made another child happy especially a little girl of similar age."

The two families have spoken and the Guyetts have passed on their sincere thanks.

"Adelaide would have never imagined all this to come from the parcel. She just wanted to help. It's just her nature," proud mum Candice explained.