DROUGHT OVER: Brothers claim first title in four years

The taste of victory is getting close as the Brothers celebrate a wicket on Sunday. The side won their first premiership in four years.

CRICKET: The long wait is over for Brothers Cricket Club.

After 1528 days the club can add another trophy to its cabinet in Division 1 Bundy cricket after winning the premiership in two-day cricket.

The side defeated The Waves by 83 runs to win their first title since 2016 when Brothers won the T20 title.

Brothers batted first and made 220 with handy contributions from Matthew Jackosn (54), Adam Harber (49), Mitch Parsons (33) and Jarrod Laycock (33).

In reply, The Waves got to 1/56 at stumps on day one before resuming yesterday and losing a clump of wickets as Brothers bowlers got on top.

The side lost 7/40 to be bowled out for 133 after being on track at one stage at 3/93.

Brothers bowler Dean Krebs took 4/33 with Andrew Porter taking 3/19.

Brothers then batted again and survived an onslaught from The Waves as they tried to win outright.

Brothers stood tall, didn’t get all out and then claimed the title as both captains declared the result on the first innings results.

“It was our goal obviously when I came back three to four years ago to rebuild this club,” Brothers captain Simon Kelly said.

“Our players now know what it takes to win a grand final.”

“I’m just so proud of these boys.”

Kelly said he had doubts about whether their first innings was enough.

“I didn’t think 220 was enough, that score could have been higher,” he said.

“We went out with plans about all their batsmen, we knew what their weaknesses were, and our bowlers executed it perfectly.”

Kelly said the win changed nothing about them being a good side but the win was sweet.

“These young players are good cricketers,” he said.

“It’s not all about the piece of silverware, but honestly on a day like today, it does, it is a bit sweeter, it’s nicer to come away with a trophy.

“But full credit, it’s been three years of good cricket and it’s been three years of building as cricketers and these young kids learning the game.”

You can read The Waves thoughts about the game in Tuesday’s paper.