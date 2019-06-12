How drought has affected our farmers through the years

BUNDABERG farmers have always been at the mercy of the weather and with rainfall playing such an important role, any lack of the wet stuff has made headlines for more than one hundred years.

Back in 1902 Bundaberg district farmers and townsfolk alike knew it had been a bad year for rain.

But it wasn't until the annual rainfall and cane crushing figures were totted up in 1903 that they discovered just how bad it really was.

According to weather bureau records the average annual rainfall for Bundaberg's first 100 years is 1141.4mm, or 45 inches. Rainfall for 1902 totalled 12.63 inches, or 320mm, which was less than one-third of the annual average.

By comparison, this year has seen 232.6mm fall to date.

The January 7, 1903, editorial of The Bundaberg Mail and Burnett Advertiser remarked that, "1902 will forever stand out as marking the epoch in our career when the lowest depths of industrial and commercial stagnation were reached in this district.

"Our great need is water! Water! Water! Never however in the recorded history of Bundaberg has this want been driven home to the minds of all engaged on the land with the sledge hammer force that was the case last year."

The paucity of moisture slashed the cane crop to one sixth of the norm, resulting in just 5000 tons of sugar produced during the year.

At a price of 17 pounds per ton that made the crop worth 85,000 pounds compared with the expected 510,000 pounds.

"A fall of 12.5 inches for 12 month period seems simply incredible but it is unfortunately the plain truth, and the district returns though a little more favourable were sufficiently unfavourable to spread disaster far and wide," the Mail said.

This gave added impetus to the push for government support of an irrigation area in the district. A meeting of the Woongarra Farmers Association early in January 1903 voted unanimously to prepare a petition for signature by Woongarra and Bundaberg property owners asking the government to carry out a systematic investigation into the quantity of water available for irrigation in the Elliott River.

The farmers were of the general opinion that there was more water in the Elliott than in the Burdekin. But it was to be another 67 years before the Woongarra cane farmers got their irrigation scheme.