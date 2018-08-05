Drought forces family to go to GoFundMe

AN OAKEY farming family doing it tough in the drought has been forced to turn to crowd-funding to be able to feed their cattle.

The Johnstone family runs a 202-head cattle property near the Darling Downs town and has so far raised about $8000 on GoFundMe.

"We have 202 head of cattle and calves we want to save from starvation," a spokesperson for the family said.

"The drought in Australia has hit hard and has meant the sell price of cattle has plummeted, the price of feed has skyrocketed, is hard to get and available funds to buy feed have run out.

"We only have about a week's worth of feed left."

The spokesperson said the family had asked the government and charities for help.

"But no aid has come through and time is running out," they said.

"The only option left is to eventually let these beautiful creatures starve or try and ask the public directly for help - which we find hard to do - but we are willing to do what we can to keep them alive until the conditions improve.

"Any funds raised will go directly toward buying bales of hay for the cattle. Our goal is $10,000. This will keep them all alive for at least one month. Hopefully it will rain between now and then."

The spokesperson said the family did not want to see the "beautiful creatures" starve.

"Please help us keep them fed until the rain comes," they said.

"Some of you who receive this may be in a similar situation so we understand if you cannot donate. If you can just share this message, that is all we ask."

The $7973 raised so far was donated by 27 people in 21 days.

Glenn Rumph and Irene Gaffuri donated $90 to the GoFundMe from a muffin sale at the Hutchinson Builders Scaffold and Plant Yard.

A number of local farming families have turned to crowd-funding websites to alleviate the impacts of the drought on their properties.

Boodua dairy farmer Ashley Gamble launched a GoFundMe page in July to also help him buy feed for his cattle.

In the two months the page has been operating it has raised about $31,000.

Hopes for decent rainfall at the weekend were dashed when the western parts of the Toowoomba region only received between one and two millimetres of rain.

It is set to be a dry week this week with only 0.22mm of rain predicted towards the end of the week.

To view the Johnstone Family GoFundMe visit https://bit.ly/2NPw2R0.