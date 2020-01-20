Menu
A Wallaville farm which is reliant on the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme. Property owner Melissa MacLennan said the greenery is not reflective of how dry it is, as the property relies on irrigation. Picture: Supplied.
News

Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A WALLAVILLE cattle farmer said her family missed out on the rain that poured down in the area over the weekend.

Melissa MacLennan said drought conditions at Wallaville were “pretty dire” and her property received 5mm during the recent storms.

She said the property has had no rain since 8mm fell during a storm on Christmas Eve.

Farmers were frustrated, she said.

“We do have properties at Monto and Mundubbera and although we haven’t been there this week we believe they have had really good rain,” she said.

“So overall we are okay, but Wallaville is pretty dire.”

Ms MacLennan said her cattle farm at Wallaville relied on Monduran Dam through the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme, which is used to irrigate leucaena and grass to feed cattle.

“We have just hit the point where to irrigate any more we will be losing money in the cattle,” she said.

“So they all must be sold by March.

“Obviously rain will ensure we get decent prices.

“Soil moisture is pretty bad and we have had some underground pipes cracking due to it.

“Irrigation is only just keeping us ahead of the cattle which we rotate.”

Ms McLennan supplied a photograph of the property, but she said the greenery was not reflective of how dry it was, considering the family irrigated. “Even the bindii-eye is dying,” she said.

