Jock Laurie has stood down as NSW Drought Coorindator after serving in the job for less than a year. Pic: Terry Sim
Environment

Drought co-ordinator stands down after less than a year

by MITCHELL VAN HOMRIGH
6th Nov 2019 11:19 AM
THE man tasked with leading NSW's emergency response to the drought has stood down after serving in the job for less than a year.

Jock Laurie, who was the former president of the National Farmers Federation, was championed by then water minister Niall Blair during his appointment who said he was a "true friend of our farmers".

The dry river and lake bed of Lake Menindee. Picture: Toby Zerna
His role was to lead the government's emergency drought response.

The Daily Telegraph understands the role has been dissolved for a more co-ordinated response to the worst drought in living memory.

It comes after The Sunday Telegraph revealed Mr Laurie told farmers to prepare for "no water" in rivers that supply rural centres such as Tamworth, Bathurst, Dubbo, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Glen Innes, Tenterfield, Cowra, Forbes and Condobolin.

