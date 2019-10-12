Drought-breaking feat for gymnasts

GYMNASTICS: Bundaberg Gymnastics Club member Fiona Robinson was part of history at the recent junior state titles in Brisbane.

The 13-year-old was part of a Central Queensland Regional Team, competing against the rest of Queensland, that finished third in Level Six.

It is the first time in 38 years that a team from this area has been able to step on the podium.

And Robinson was the only one from Bundaberg in the team.

“I did better than I expected at the regional team challenge,” she said.

“I also did pretty well, I got some personal bests but I don’t remember exactly what they were.”

Robinson’s success wasn’t the only one for the club at what was a successful titles.

The Bundaberg Gymnastics Club team that went to the state titles: Sebastian Hart, Hayley Nash, Kianna Gillen, Fiona Robinson, Kelsi Prendergast, Hayleigh Peacock, Lillyian Peacock, Amy Knot, Amelia Wondrock Missing: Paige Harris, Clorinda Button, Olivia Scott

Gymnasts Kianna Gillen and Lillyian Peacock finished third and sixth respectively in the level four bars and level six beam events for girls.

For Gillen it was her first podium.

“I trained a lot to get it,” she said.

The motivation to perform well on bars came after she fell on her favourite event, the beam.

“I didn’t do that well and I fell,” she said.

“So I just went out and tried my best.”

Gillen now aims to move up a level in the next few months.

The coach of the duo, Hayley Ifield, said Peacock had a good performance to finish as high as she did.

“She had a bit of a ballsy on vault but was able to turn it around on the beam,” she said. “She didn’t fell off.”

Last but not least Sebastian Hart was able to finish third overall in level six open men. He finished first in the floor and vault events and second in high bar, even with a shoulder injury.

“It was a shock and it came as a surprise,” he said.

“I managed it the best I could and built enough strength.

“It solidified that I have to push through this because I wanted to do the best I can.”

Hart was able to get the best ever results he had for his apparatuses’ despite the injury.

“I was very happy with the results I did get.,“ he said.

“A lot of them were my best scores.”

The girls will now prepare for an invitational event that will be held at the Multiplex next month.