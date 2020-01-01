Drought baby rescued by carer

SAVING LITTLE LIVES: Amy Ryan with four of the fifteen joeys she is currently caring for.

WITH last year the driest year since recording started, not only are people feeling it but animals too.

RSPCA animal carer Amy Ryan said Bonnie was one of 16 joeys she was currently looking after and she lovingly referred to her as her “drought baby”.

“We found her two weeks ago at Kirby’s Wall covered in lice and licking water out of a pile of mud,” Ms Ryan said.

“They are so desperate for food due to the drought so they go roadside where the grass is green.”

Two joeys peeking out from makeshift blanket pouches.

Ms Ryan said she started caring for joeys six years ago after developing a passion for saving little lives.

“I have a love for it, I don’t know what it is,” she said.

“When they are ready, they know when to go, seeing them be free is an amazing feeling.”

But of course there were also cases where the joey’s didn’t make it which Ms Ryan said was difficult.

“It is not always a good story, sometimes they have been through too much trauma or are too injured.”

“I know they can be unpredictable but drive slowly and stop if you hit one.”

If you find an injured kangaroo or a joey in a dead kangaroo’s pouch call Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association on 4159 6431.