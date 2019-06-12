'Horrible, scary': Community rallies to help find Theo

People from the community gather to help in the search for missing man Theo Hayez at Byron Bay.

UPDATE, 12.20pm: THE Byron community has come out to help look for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who disappeared more than 10 days ago.

As police continue to use drone technology to search for the missing 18-year-old, about 18 community members have created their own search party to continue looking for Theo through bushland in the Byron Bay area.

Search party organiser Noeline Smith said she wanted to continue assisting with the search because it was vital to not give up on Theo.

"I'm a mum and a grandma and I'd just like to think that if my children were trouble in another country there's be someone to help them out," she said.

The group will be searching bushland near the Byron Bay market ground and head towards Theo's accommodation on Childe St, Belongil.

"I knew that everyone would have to be going through the bush to the camps, I work with the homeless people through the Showers Project and I have a good rapport with them, so just for safety reasons I thought I'd organise something," Ms Smith said.

"We want to find something.

"We're doing the market grounds, along Shelly St on the creek, we'll be making our way up towards the Art Factory because there's quite a bit of bushland there."

Byron local and volunteer Karli Jervis said she felt "horrible" that someone had gone missing in her home town.

"I've been out to Cheeky Monkeys countless of times and walked by myself for a certain amount of time," she said.

"It just feels scary that someone, especially a foreigner, can go missing in your own town and no one knows anything or have seen anything.

"It was a Friday night, there was people and it was only about 11pm, there's people everywhere on Friday nights, especially walking up and down these streets."

Another volunteer, Jackie Sperry, said she just wanted to find Theo because she couldn't imagine the pain his family must be going through.

"I'm a mum, I would hate to think my kids were overseas and they'd been forgotten about," she said.

"It's just very concerning, Byron is a beautiful community, and this just doesn't happen here.

"It's very rare for this to happen.

"I hope we can find him."

UPDATE, 11am: LOCALS are continuing to gather to help in the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

Byron Bay residents Jackie Sperry and Kim Bond said they were helping because they were concerned about the teenager.

"Anyone who has a child feels it," Ms Bond said.



"We've been following it closely for a few days now and decided last night to come down and help."

More to come.