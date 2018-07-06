Drones spot sharks after whale found on North Coast beach

TRACKING shark activity with drones was a technological advancement that has a lot of jaws dropping.

However, for one Southern Cross University PhD candidate, the importance of shark detecting and tracking on local beaches was reinforced earlier this week, after a whale carcasses washed ashore at Tallow's Beach attracting a range of sharks to the area.

The Southern Cross University student is one of several PhD candidates working alongside the NSW Department of Industries (DPI), in a series of projects associated with the Shark Management Strategy.

Following the carcass washing ashore, the student sent the drone on 14 flights on Wednesday, which saw a range of sharks, including between three and four white sharks and some whaler sharks, within the area of the carcass.

The student was on site collecting data as part of their research, as it was well known dead whale carcasses attract sharks, which pose a risk to surfers and swimmers.

Nine flights were sent out the following day with no sharks located in the area.

The NSW DPI encourages all beachgoers to be SharkSmart when entering the ocean or estuarine environments, and suggests to download the SharkSmart app to get the latest information.