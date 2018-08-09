Queensland as you’ve rarely seen it

POTENTIAL tourists will get a drone's-eye view of some of Queensland's most spectacular scenery.

The unmanned automated vehicles have been used to gather never-before-seen footage from around the state for use in future marketing campaigns to promote Queensland's attractions interstate and overseas.

It includes breathtaking images of the Great Barrier Reef, beaches and the Outback as well as fly-throughs of Brisbane and Gold Coast cityscapes.

The Government is releasing some of the footage to coincide with today's start of the World of Drones Congress in Brisbane.

Tourism Development and Innovation Minister Kate Jones said it was all part of the Government's strategy "to make Queensland the drone capital of Australia".

The two-day conference at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre will bring together some of the leading experts on drone technology from around the globe.



"We're committed to diversifying Queensland's economy to create the jobs of the future in this state," Ms Jones said.

"Queensland has some of the world's foremost experts on drone technology.

"Our work is helping us to build critical mass in artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous vehicles and will allow us to capitalise on a global industry which Goldman Sachs expects to be worth more than US$100 million (A$134 million) by 2020."

A new artificial intelligence hub is being established in Fortitude Valley and start-ups have been supported with grants from the Government's Advance Queensland fund to develop their technology.

Drone Footage sunshine Coast: drone footage

Drone Footage Gold Coast : Drone Footage Gold Coast

State Development Minister Cameron Dick, who will join Ms Jones at the congress, said this was the first state in Australia to develop a drones strategy.

"Local drone businesses cover a range of sectors - everything from accident investigations to surveying and farming."

Event convener Catherine Ball said it was another sign of Queensland's reputation as a leader in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The possibilities are endless for businesses going forward."

Drone footage Brisbane : Drone footage

Drone footage mackay: Drone footage mackay