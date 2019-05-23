Drone’s eye view of mass shark feeding frenzy

A SCHOOL of sharks in a feeding frenzy has been captured in a series of amazing aerial and underwater images. SEE VIDEO

Wildlife photographer Alex Kydd captured the rare event on Tuesday, when an array of wildlife engorged on a fish buffet at Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef.

Kydd, who has been diving with sharks for the past three years, said birds and sharks were taking advantage of the school of fish which had been caught in the shallows of the reef.

"Its nature at it's finest," he said.

"It's quite a spectacle, you can see it from land."

Kydd said the feeding spinner sharks posed no threat in these situations because "their food is right in front of them".

Ningaloo is one of Australia's largest reef systems, and is most famous for its population of whale sharks.