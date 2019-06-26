Drone video reveals Big Brother house devastation

Queensland's iconic Big Brother House was destroyed in a savage blaze lit by alleged teenage arsonists on Saturday. The true extent of the damage to the infamous pool and surrounding structure can now be revealed in these stunning drone video and images.

The images, taken from the air and obtained by The Courier-Mail, show the charred remains of the infamous pool area and surrounding structure.

QIC was asked how much the damage bill will cost the company and a spokeswoman said in a statement said: "We're still in the process of investigating the damage caused by this incident, and will be considering a range of options for the House as part of our long-term masterplanning."

Big Brother Australia was pulled from the airwaves in 2014 after a dismay relaunch in 2011.

During its thirteen-year run, the show was plagued with controversy.