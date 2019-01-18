Drone to keep watch at Bundy's Australia Day event

FLYING HIGH: Bucca Retreat owner Jamin Fleming expects a "few thousand" people to gather on the banks for the Australia Day festivities, and says making sure everyone is safe is his top priority.

HEADING out to Bucca Retreat this Australia Day?

You'll be in good hands as an extra eye will be keeping watch on swimmers, with the help of a drone.

Owner Jamin Fleming expects a "few thousand” people to gather on the banks of the four hectare dam for the festivities, and says making sure everyone is safe is his top priority.

Mr Fleming said they had been using the drone for some time to help muster cattle on the property and it was now used to help fly over the water, and if needed take out an extra life jacket or floatation device to people on the water.

LIFE SAVER: A drone will help keep swimmers safe at Bucca Retreat. Inset: Brooke Engstrom, Zaria and Akili Napier at Bucca Retreat. Jamin Fleming

"We have life guards on duty, but this helps view around corners to keep an eye out,” Mr Fleming said.

"We can see if people tip out of the canoes and act faster.

"And it's really just in case people forget to take out their life jackets -the drone will drop one out to them.”

The live video captured by the drone is sent straight back to the controller or reception for staff to view.

CONGESTION: Cameron Wood, Nazareth and Zinnia Mitchell exit the slide at Bucca Retreat. Paul Donaldson BUN210917SLID5

Mr Fleming said it saved a lot of man hours using the technology on the 242ha property and it wasn't just for safety.

"We fly it out to check the cattle's water troughs and look for missing cattle too,” he said.

"The cows have now learn to be mustered by the drone, just like they did for the quad bikes.” The drone is also used to capture footage of patrons enjoying the giant water slide at the retreat.

The Australia Day event kicks off at 9.30am on January 26. Entry is free, but a charge will be incurred for events.

Go to the Bucca Retreat Facebook page for more details.