Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

SHIPWRECKED: Brandon Courtney's photo had locals questioning what the mysterious object, which looked a lot like a boat, was on top of the Bundaberg East Water Tower. Contributed

LOCALS were left puzzled after something that looked like a boat had shown up on top of the Bundaberg East Water Tower during the weekend.

A photo posted by Brandon Courtney on Facebook on Sunday showed what looked like the front of a small boat sticking out the top of the tower.

It was speculated that the damaging winds from the storm that blew through Bundaberg on Sunday may have carried a small boat atop the heritage-listed tower, while others thought that was highly unlikely.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott sent a drone up yesterday to investigate what was really going on.

REVEALED: The NewsMail's drone has revealed what was originally thought to be a boat on top of the water tower is actually half of the roof peeled back. Mike Knott

Rather than a boat, the tower's roof appears to have been severely damaged in the storm, half peeled off by strong winds revealing the structure underneath.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

The tower, which is the only circular brick water tower in Queensland, was built between 1901 and 1902.

A steel water tank sits atop the eight-storey, 35m structure, which was built with red-brown glazed bricks