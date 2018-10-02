Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation
LOCALS were left puzzled after something that looked like a boat had shown up on top of the Bundaberg East Water Tower during the weekend.
A photo posted by Brandon Courtney on Facebook on Sunday showed what looked like the front of a small boat sticking out the top of the tower.
It was speculated that the damaging winds from the storm that blew through Bundaberg on Sunday may have carried a small boat atop the heritage-listed tower, while others thought that was highly unlikely.
NewsMail photographer Mike Knott sent a drone up yesterday to investigate what was really going on.
Rather than a boat, the tower's roof appears to have been severely damaged in the storm, half peeled off by strong winds revealing the structure underneath.
Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.
The tower, which is the only circular brick water tower in Queensland, was built between 1901 and 1902.
A steel water tank sits atop the eight-storey, 35m structure, which was built with red-brown glazed bricks