Drone, scooters and cash in police property room

PROPERTY ROOM: White Syma drone located in the backyard of a residential property in Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights on Monday, September 21 - QP2001986808

HAS your drone dropped off your radar? It might be in the Bundaberg Police Station property room.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said a Syma drone (QP2001986808) located in the backyard of a residential property in Slocomb St, Avenell Heights on Monday.

Other items currently waiting to be collected include a black and orange Helix electric scooter, and a Nitro black and blue scooter which were found in the school grounds at Moore Park Beach on Tuesday (QP2001985412).

She said on Tuesday a sum of money (QP2001988285) had also been found outside a chemist on Bourbong St.

If you think this property might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.