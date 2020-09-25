Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PROPERTY ROOM: White Syma drone located in the backyard of a residential property in Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights on Monday, September 21 - QP2001986808
PROPERTY ROOM: White Syma drone located in the backyard of a residential property in Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights on Monday, September 21 - QP2001986808
News

Drone, scooters and cash in police property room

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAS your drone dropped off your radar? It might be in the Bundaberg Police Station property room.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said a Syma drone (QP2001986808) located in the backyard of a residential property in Slocomb St, Avenell Heights on Monday.

Other items currently waiting to be collected include a black and orange Helix electric scooter, and a Nitro black and blue scooter which were found in the school grounds at Moore Park Beach on Tuesday (QP2001985412).

 

PROPERTY ROOM: Helix (black and orange) electric scooter and a Nitro (black and blue) scooter located in the school grounds at Moore Park Beach on Tuesday, September 22 - QP2001985412
PROPERTY ROOM: Helix (black and orange) electric scooter and a Nitro (black and blue) scooter located in the school grounds at Moore Park Beach on Tuesday, September 22 - QP2001985412

She said on Tuesday a sum of money (QP2001988285) had also been found outside a chemist on Bourbong St.

If you think this property might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg police property room
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        • 25th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        BIG READ: The women at the forefront of our homeless crisis

        Premium Content BIG READ: The women at the forefront of our homeless crisis

        News GAIL Mole dreams of the community coming together to provide a facility where the...

        • 25th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Can you help? Police investigating stolen bicycle

        Premium Content Can you help? Police investigating stolen bicycle

        News The bike was possibly seen near the Bundaberg Hospital and the grips and seat may...