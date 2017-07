IN CUSTODY: The drone is at Bundaberg Police Station, awaiting collection by its owner.

HAS your drone flown off into the sunset?

It may have touched down in the Bundaberg police property room.

Senior community crime prevention officer Sue Rewald said the white drone was found on Maynard St, Norville, near the soccer fields on Tuesday, June 20.

If you think the drone might be yours and can prove ownership, phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9133 and quote police reference number QP1701072444.