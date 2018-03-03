Driving to help mate a bad idea

ALL Steve Allan Arden Rockall wanted to do was help a friend in need.

But it would prove a costly mistake.

On October 7, the 33-year- old Bundaberg man was at home when he received a phone call from a friend.

His friend told Rockall he was being followed by a group of people near Sugarland Tavern and he feared for his safety.

Without a moment's hesitation, Rockall hopped into his car and drove to Johnston St near the tavern.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said it was about 10.15pm when police pulled him over.

A licence check showed Rockall's licence had been disqualified for three years on June19, 2015.

An emotional Rockall faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

Sen-Constable Klassen said Rockall had 15pages worth of traffic history.

"Since February 2011 he has been before the court seven times for disqualified driving,” he said.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said Rockall had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Asperger's and on the night of the incident was not on his medication.

Since the incident, Rockall had resumed his medication, was seeing a psychologist and had sold his car to remove any temptation.

"He is extremely remorseful,” Mr Dodd said. "He realises all the work he has done to get his life back together has now been compromised.”

Rockall was sentenced to 12 months' jail with a parole release date of June 6.

Clad in black, a tearful Rockall hugged a woman in the courtroom before being taken into custody.