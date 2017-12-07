Menu
Driving? Expect to be inspected

Checks will help ensure motorists are safe.
QUEENSLANDERS will have a safer start to the festive season, thanks to transport inspectors who will hit the road to check vehicles across the state.

Transport and Main Roads Director-General Neil Scales said the roadside checks were part of a two-week Operation Safe Vehicle - Holiday initiative.

"We want motorists to be safe on our roads, and our transport inspectors will ensure vehicles are operating safely,” Mr Scales said.

"Transport inspectors are authorised to stop any vehicle, and the operation involves the inspection of private vehicles, including light trailers and caravans.

"This is about getting dangerous vehicles off our roads and making them safer for all users.

"Our inspectors will also improve driver education and help reduce the occurrence of mechanical-related crashes by increasing awareness of vehicle-related safety issues.”

Mr Scales said the operation served as a timely reminder for all drivers to check their vehicles before travelling these school holidays.

"School holidays are busy times on our roads, and the best way to ensure you have an incident-free trip is to have a safe vehicle,” Mr Scales said.

"Whether you have a long trip or just a short drive on the cards, it is extremely important to ensure your vehicle is in working order.

"This means ensuring your brakes, tyres, lights, windscreen, steering and suspension are in good condition. And remember to check the safety and condition of any items you plan to tow, including as caravans, boats or trailers.

"These simple checks could mean the difference in saving your life, or the life of other road users.”

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/transport/

safety/holiday-travel.

