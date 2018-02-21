Driving could send Bundy man to prison

JACK Raymond Gary Blair may think twice before taking the advice of his next employer.

Blair was driving to work when he was stopped by police on December 21 along Gin Gin Rd, Bucca.

A check showed Blair's licence had been suspended by the court on October 16 for six months.

Blair told police he had applied for a job and his prospective employer had done an online check and advised him his driver's licence was current.

It wasn't.

He then failed to appear at Bundaberg Police Station in relation to the matter because he was "busy”.

Blair faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence disqualified by a court order and contravening a police direction.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Blair $900 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

"Mr Blair, don't drive in the next two years, you might be sentenced to imprisonment on the next occasion,” Ms Merrin said.