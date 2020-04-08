Driveway project: Photographer’s gift that keeps on driven

FAMILY TIME: Selection of photos for the driveway project. Picture: Cassandra Kirk Photography.

DRIVEWAYS are the foundation of every home, where kids learn to ride their bikes and couples enjoy a glass of red, as the sun goes down.

And with more Australians staying home in light of the global health crisis, a new photo trend has emerged.

Families, couples and pet owners across the country are having photoshoots on their driveways.

When Bundaberg photographer Cassandra Kirk first discovered the driveway project, she couldn’t wait to offer the unique service to local clients.

“It was such a different way to photograph families, so I thought why not give it a try,” Ms Kirk said.

“I didn’t realise it would be so popular, but the response has just been crazy … in a good way.”

Ms Kirk said she fell in love with the concept, as it allows participants to be quirky, authentic and most of all, have fun in the process.

“People really seem to shine in their own environment, because it’s natural and that’s quite a beautiful thing,” Ms Kirk said.

“They are basically doing what they do every day and by capturing that moment, it means they will always have memories of what life was like in this particular moment.”

The talented photographer has already taken a variety of images with a personal touch, from food fights to yard sales in exchange for toilet paper.

To arrange a photoshoot or discuss pricing options, visit cassandrakirkphotography.com or facebook.com/cassandrakirkphotography.